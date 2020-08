Barb and I met first when we moved to Lake Ann. My husband, Bill was the newly appointed pastor of the Methodist church (his first appointment). When my Bill met Barb’s Bill, he remarked to me later that night, “Did you say Barb’s husband was a principal? He looked too young for that to me.” The next day, at one of our many coffee get togethers, I shared this with Barb. She giggled and said, “My Bill said, ‘Your friend Robin’s husband looks too young to be a pastor!” Ah, those were great days. I also recall Jessica having a birthday party where our son Jason was the only boy invited! Barb, we’re up at the cottage a lot these days (many projects in the works to convert it from vacation home to retirement home). I would love to meet for coffee sometime. So many memories to visit again. Bill and I send our heartfelt condolences to you and yours. We treasure our “young Lake Ann days” shared with you and your family. Your Bill was a kind caring soul who gave of himself as an educator and example to so many. God rest his soul.

Robin Haggard

Friend