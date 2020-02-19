William Todd Alldredge

GLEN ARBOR -- William Todd Alldredge, died Jan. 12, 2020, in Northport, Michigan.

He was born March 12, 1940, to Augusta B. and William H. Alldredge, in Port Huron, Michigan. He attended Michigan State University where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and served as treasurer of the Student Body government. He earned a BA in Marketing, and an MBA, also in Marketing. He married Barbara Ann Baldwin at the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City, on the first day of spring, March 21, 1962.

His professional career included positions with the Ford Motor Co, Whirlpool Corp, Mirro Corp and a long, successful time as Chief Financial Officer at Newell Brands. He and Barbara raised their family as they moved first to Detroit, then to Omaha, Nebraska, on to St. Louis, Missouri, back to Detroit, to St. Joseph, Michigan, to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and finally to Rockford, Illinois.

He used his talents to better the communities in which he lived. He served on the boards of the YMCA's in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and Rockford, Illinois. He, along with others, raised $18 million to convert an old vaudeville theater in Rockford into a first class performing arts center.

Having vacationed as a family in Leelanau County for many years, Bill and Barbara settled here, first as summer residents in 1984, and then as permanent residents in 2004. Their family cottage, known as the "Gray Escape", is filled with memories.

After retiring to Glen Arbor, he served on the board of the Glen Arbor Arts Center where his strength was recruiting others to join the board, as well as raising the funds that all nonprofit organizations need. He fulfilled his love for the Interlochen Center for the Arts, by serving on the Corporate Council and then on the ICA Board of Directors.

Bill always greeted you with a big smile and remembered everyone's name. He loved his family, classical music, travel, good food and wine, and the MSU Spartans.

He is survived by wife, Barbara Ann Alldredge; daughter, Anne Elizabeth Butt (Jon); son, William Charles Alldredge (Kari); grandchildren, Kelsey Ann Michel (Nicholas), Erik Jon Butt, Eleanor Elizabeth Alldredge and Charles Gentry Alldredge; great-grandson, Wyatt Frederick Michel; brother, Robert J. Alldredge (Victoria); many nieces and nephews

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 13, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Beulah, Michigan.

Memorials can be directed to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church http://benziestandrews.com/ or the Glen Arbor Arts Center https://www.glenarborart.org Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia.

Debra Sue Baker Birchard

Debra "Deb" Sue Baker Birchard, 62, formerly of Benzonia, went to be with the Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2020, after complications from cancer.

She was a loving wife, devoted mother for four, and grandmother to 15 beautiful grandchildren.

She loved the beach and shopping, was an avid crocheter, but most of all loved being a grandmother.

Debe is survived by her husband, Don Frederick "Rick" Birchard; her daughters, Erica Daniels (John) and Erin Kelly (Lucas); sons, Brian Birchard (Rachel) and Brett Birchard (Deanna); mother, Bonnita Baker; sisters, Lisa Kaskinen (Mike), Sharlene Patterson (Bob), Tammy Swisher, and Brenda Storms; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Baker; and brother, Craig Baker.

Deb was dearly loved by her entire family and will be deeply missed, but her family is rejoicing in the fact that she is with her Heavenly Father and is no longer in any pain.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Elizabeth 'Betty' Joan Guyan Croft

Elizabeth "Betty" Joan Guyan Croft, passed from this life on Jan. 11, 2020, in Traverse City, Michigan. Her beloved cottage was located on Crystal Lake, in Frankfort, Michigan. She was born Oct. 11, 1927, in Monticello, Iowa. Her parents were Helen Elizabeth Johnson and Siegfried Edwin Guyan. Betty has one brother, Robert, who is a retired space program engineer, living in Portland, Oregon.

Betty's primary and secondary educations were completed in Monticello. She attended Northwestern University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in journalism. She met her late husband, Duane, while at Northwestern, and they married in 1949.

Their life journey took them to exotic places such as McCook, Nebraska, Nashville, Tennessee, Canton, Ohio, and Toledo, Ohio, as they nurtured their family and pursued their careers. As the years passed, their children, Robert, Martha, Stephanie, Timothy, Todd and Carrie arrived to enhance their family.

Once all her children were in school, Betty took the opportunity to pursue her dream to earn a degree in elementary education, and then started her teaching career in 1968.

In 1982, she earned her Masters in Education from the University of Toledo. Betty was fulfilled by her time as a dedicated "at home" mother, successfully raising her children, for 20 years, and then pursuing her rewarding teaching career, guiding children for 27 years.

Betty cherished childhood memories of the Crystal Lake area where her grandfather had a cottage at the Congregational Assembly. She and Duane later became permanent Benzie County residents as retirees.

Betty's favorite activities included traveling, reading, biking, knitting, walking, playing Bridge and Mahjong. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, PEO, and participated in many volunteer activities. Betty's late husband, Duane, (and so many others), admired her total dedication and sincerity in whatever role she was living; whether as mother, friend, school or Sunday school teacher, church member, volunteer, or whatever she did!

Betty is survived by her six children, who are pursuing their dreams living in various parts of the country. Betty is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Betty's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, Michigan. Pastor Rick Stieve will be officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service with a meal following. Arrangements have been provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to BACN, Benzie Senior Resources, Benzie County Libraries, Joy 2 Ride or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Diana Sue (Meads) Cutler

BENZONIA -- Diana Sue (Meads) Cutler, 72, passed from this life to another on Feb. 12, 2020, with her husband and children by her side.

She was born to Ora and Rachel (Desbrough) Meads on May 8, 1947.

She grew up on the family farm in Milan, Michigan. On Dec.17, 1966, Diana married Norris W. Cutler; they were married 53 years.

Her family will remember her for being smart, funny, artistic, loving and caring.

She is survived by her husband, Norris; daughter, Marie (Ric) Boeckman; son, Patrick Cutler; sisters, Lorna Fitch and Joyce (Neale) Cutler. Many nieces, nephews and many family members by choice.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial this spring in Blaine Township Cemetery. Contributions may be directed toward the family c/o of Norris Cutler to help with expenses. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Fordyce 'Ford' Forrester

BEULAH -- Fordyce "Ford" H. Forrester, died Feb. 8, 2020, at the age of 80.

He was born in Beulah on April 11, 1939, the son to Ernest and Thelma Forrester.

Ford was a veteran who was extremely proud of his service in the Air Force, and a true patriot, who loved his country. He was a member and past president of the Frankfort Eagles and a member of the Honor Lions Club.

He enjoyed all nature, whether it was gardening, trail riding, hunting and fishing.

Ford worked as a cement truck driver for Honor Hardware and Thirlby Auto Parts. He also drove school bus for Benzie Central School for 14 years.

Most of all he loved his family, especially his beloved children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Ginger (Paul) Sulisz, of Houghton, Ed (Julie) Forrester, of Paradise, Stanley (Mary Jo) Forrester, of Grayling, Todd (Debbie) Gilbert, of Beulah, David Gilbert, of Traverse City; grandchildren, Jacob, Frank, Zachary, Samuel, Bailey, Alexia, Emily, Makinzie, Kayle, Jessica, Alena and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lakelyn, Layla, Maci and Marshall; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Edson, Arthur and Richard.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, in Benzonia. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Caleb Simerson will officiate.

Contributions may be directed to the Honor Lions Club. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

John Nevius Marshall

BENZONIA -- John Nevius Marshall, 87, of Benzonia, died on Feb. 1, 2020, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City.

John was a native son of Benzie County, as both his Marshall and Nevius families came here in the county's early days.

Born in Beulah on Oct. 1, 1932, to John Edward and Pearl (Nevius) Marshall, John graduated from Benzonia High School, in 1951, and from Michigan State University, in 1955. He then served in Korea as Lieutenant of Infantry and Company Commander.

Following his Army discharge, John spent two years doing personnel work in Chicago before joining his father in the John Marshall Insurance Agency in Beulah in 1959, from which he retired in 1988.

John was married to Jane Preston, of St. Joseph, from June 1955 until her death in 1987. He then married his Benzonia High School classmate Doris (Stewart) Dieckman, who survives him, in September 1988.

Besides his first wife, John was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister, Marcia Sinclair.

In addition to Doris, John is survived by sons, John P. (Connie) Marshall, of Rockford, and Neil (Shelley) Marshall, of Ludington; his daughter, Laura (Nick) Kassanos, of Pentwater; his stepdaughters, Debra Dieckman, of Greenville, and Diana (Mark) Iverson, of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Courtney (Joshua Crocker) Marshall, of Traverse City, Thomas (Kasey) Marshall, of Wyoming, Meghan Marshall, of Canton, Preston (Karely Byrd) Nowsch, of Ypsilanti, Molly Marshall, of Grand Rapids, and Nathan Nowsch, of Lansing; one precious great-granddaughter, Sophia Marguerite Crocker, of Traverse City; and two nieces: Paula (Dan) Rahenkamp of Tampa, Florida; and Melanie Winans, of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

John was a member of Benzonia Congregational Church, and a longtime volunteer at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital. He was also a founding member of the Benzie Community Chorus, and served for many years as a Kiwanis member.

Cremation has taken place at the Benzie Area Crematory. A memorial service for John will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Benzonia Congregational Church,. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benzonia Congregational Church.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah is handling arrangements.