William Todd AlldredgeGLEN ARBOR -- William Todd Alldredge, died Jan. 12, 2020, in Northport, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 29, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Beulah, Michigan. Memorials can be directed to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, http://benziestandrews.com/ or the Glen Arbor Arts Center https://www.glenarborart.org. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia.Lloyd Edward ArnoldLloyd Edward Arnold, 85, a lifelong resident of Frankfort, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home. He was born May 17, 1934, the son of Charles and Marie (Reardon) Arnold.On June 14, 1953, Lloyd married Janet Elaine Rodal. Lloyd worked for the Ann Arbor and DTI Railroads, retiring as a purchasing agent in 1982 after 31 years of employment. In his spare time, Lloyd enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a proud supporter of Frankfort High School Athletics. Most of all, Lloyd loved spending time with his family.Lloyd was a devout Catholic, having been an active member at St. Ann Catholic Church, in Frankfort, his entire life,Lloyd is survived by his son, Richard Arnold; his son-in-law, Delwyn Groninger; two grandsons, Jordan Groninger and Jayden Groninger; three granddaughters, Ashley Kochis, Jarette Groninger and Janae (Seth) Gravesen; four great-grandsons, Eli, Konner, Logan and Brandt; one great-granddaughter, Blaire; and numerous nieces and nephews.Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Janet Arnold; his parents; his daughter, Karen Arnold Groninger; his son-in-law, Gerald Pearo; his sister, Frances Arnold Brandt; and his brother, Richard Arnold.A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankfort-Elberta Athletic Association or St. Ann Catholic Church.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.William Craig FitznerTHOMPSONVILLE -- William "Billy" Craig Fitzner, 62, passed peacefully in his sleep April 15, 2020. Billy was born May 12, 1957, the third of four children, to William and Mae (Kelfoot) Fitzner, of Thompsonville.He participated in wrestling and football at Benzie Central, graduating with the class of 1975.Billy lived his entire life in Thompsonville. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged on June 14, 1978.Billy has three siblings all residing in Benzie County and Grand Traverse area, eldest sister, Linda Belanger (Husband Patrick); Kathy (Dave) Bellemore; and youngest, Tammy Hansen; his mom, Mae; nieces and nephews, Tricia, Lena, Joe, Joshua and Makyia, are all willing to carry the torch. Great-nieces and nephews, Thomas, Joie and William.Billy was preceded in death by his father, William Ray (10/30/05).Billy was a gadget guy. Buy him a bike as a kid and piece by piece it came apart; just to see how things worked. He had a unique ability to hear that "ping" or engine knock, locate the problem and fix it or tell you how to fix it. He could do it with clocks, motorcycles, anything mechanical or electrical.He took courses at Northwestern Michigan College, graduating in 1976, studying Automotive Technical. He went on to obtain an Associate Degree in 1977. Continuing his education, taking electrical courses at ITT in Wyoming, Michigan, specialized in robotics.Did I say Billy loved music? He played guitar and harmonica. He could be seen at many karaoke venues in his day, drinking a Pepsi of course.With all the good Billy achieved, health issues prevailed for much of his life. A good-natured guy, Christian in belief and an up lifting guy to be around.Billy's request for cremation will be honored. A memorial service will be determined for a future date. Contributions may be given to the family in c/o Mae Fitzner. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.Robert Louis FuskaRobert Louis Fuska, 85, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020, at Munson Medical Center. A full obituary will follow announcing a celebration of life service at a future date.Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.James 'Jim' S. HawkinsFRANKFORT -- James "Jim" S. Hawkins, died April 4, 2020, at the age of 91.Jim was employed by the Ann Arbor Railroad working on the car ferries his entire career. He loved traveling across the U.S., only missing two states, and he traveled all provinces in Canada.He loved to hunt and fish and horses. Jim was an accomplished piano player.He is survived by his wife, Jo'; children, Steven J. Hawkins, David L. (Krinn) Hawkins, Mary Jo (Stan) Forrester and Karla K (Donald) Dine; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna; and former spouse, Gloria Joan Hawkins.Service will be set for a future date to be determined. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.Kathleen Marie HughesBEULAH -- Kathleen Marie Hughes, 63, died April 27, 2020. She was born in Trenton, Michigan, on March 20, 1957, the daughter of Neal and Darlene (Seychel) Hughes.From an early age Kathy showed unconditional love, and will always be remembered for her generous spirit, kindness to all and her love of family. She always found a way to encourage and inspire others. Kathy worked as a caregiver working for the Commission of Aging, Paul Oliver Hospital and retired from Maples. She touched a lot of people lives even after retiring she often visited residents and co-workers.Kathy had many great accomplishments, however, her proudest accomplishment by far was being a loving mother to her children and spoiling her great nieces and nephews. Kathy always accepted and appreciated what she had without complaining.She also enjoyed traveling with her father, brothers and sisters-in-law to beaches.She is survived by her children, Andrew and Melissa Wojcik; father, Neal Hughes; stepfather, Joseph Seychel; brothers, Neal (Deborah) Hughes, Mark (Catherine) Hughes, John (Sonya) Hughes and Kenneth (Tina) Hughes; aunts, Julaine (James) Pelekis; 19 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and -nephews.She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Seychel; and stepmother, Susan Hughes.A memorial service will be set for a future date to be announced. Contributions may be directed to the family. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.Norene J. KempNorene J. Kemp, 88, died April 14, 2020. A memorial service will held be at a later date.She was born Jan. 19, 1932, near Lyons, Colorado, to William N. Hutchinson and Edna C. (Leeth) Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Walter J. Kemp; a son, Michael Kemp; and three grandchildren, Michael, Laura and Ryan Kemp.She is survived by a son, James Kemp, Gladwin; and two daughters, Cherrie Benchley (husband Kenneth), also of Gladwin; and daughter, Julie Elliott (husband, Kent), Frankfort; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.A long-time resident of Gladwin County, Norene and Walter were proprietors of the Spinning Wheel Restaurant in Beaverton, and later Norene was the proprietor of the Yarn Shoppe, in Gladwin. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends. In lieu of flowers you may make donations in her honor to the Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 Grout St., Gladwin, or Heartland Hospice, 4020 Cooper View Ste 113, Traverse City, 49684. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.James KohnBENZONIA -- James Kohn, died May 9, 2020, at Munson Medical Center. A full obituary will follow to announce a service at a future date. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.Rodney Verne MeadeHONOR -- Rod Meade, 87, formerly of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, May 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his children. He was born May 29, 1932, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Rod was a graduate of MSU in Civil Engineering and served as an Electronics Technician in the Navel Reserves '51-'59. He was the county engineer for Jackson County Road Commission '62-'70 before starting his own engineering consulting company, Meade Engineering.He is survived by his daughter, Roxanne (Doug) Heathman, of Grandville; four sons, Mike (Janis) Meade, of Grand Haven, Tim (Jere) Meade, of Hudsonville, Dave Meade, of Grand Haven, and Mark (Lynne) Mead, of Portland; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by all that knew him as selfless servant and loving husband and family man.A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Empire United Methodist Church, in Empire, at a future date.Memorial contributions may be made to Empire United Methodist Church or to the Munson Hospice.The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangementsRoy J. RiceBENZONIA -- Roy J. Rice, 79, passed away on March 9, 2020, in Yuma, Arizonia. Roy was born at the family farm in Joyfield Township on April 21, 1940, and lived his entire life in the same house. On May 27, 1978, he married Donna Denune and they had 42 wonderful years together.He is survived by daughter, Sandra (Ronald) Rice-Haase; son, Randolph J. (Lesa) Rice; daughter, Stacy Szarka; and grandchildren, Dr. Remington J. Rice (Dr.Aly Rudy), Alexandra (Matthew) Rice-Nichols, Jozsias W. Szarka, Caleb J. Szarka and Abram R. Szarka; and his much loved great-grandson, Beau Roy Charles Nichols.Roy was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. Rice and Rosemary Sturgill Pawelczyk; his brother, Robert (Corky) Rice; and his mother-in-law, Roberta Denune.Roy was very proud to be the third generation farmer on the centennial farm, where he raised Angus beef cattle. As a farmer, he did all of his own repair work and had his grandchildren convinced that "Grandpa can fix anything." He was so happy to have passed his love of farming to his son, Randy. He was a crane operator for Luedtke Engineering Co. in Frankfort, Michigan, for many years and also a member of the Operating Engineers Local 324.In 1995, Roy and Donna started spending the winters in Yuma, Arizona, living in the same neighborhood for 24 years. He made many good friends there and spent lots of happy hours tinkering in his garage, doing repairs as needed and fixing bike tires for the neighborhood kids. Roy loved Buick Rivieras and Reattas and owned numerous ones and he spent hours in maintenance and repairing them. He enjoyed traveling through the U.S. in his motor home and he planned every trip with care as to not miss anything on the way.The lights of his life were his grandchildren. He loved nothing better than to spend time with them, individually and especially when they all got together. He was so proud of each and every one of them and would spend hours bragging about them to anyone who would listen. He was so happy to have a new great-grandson, Beau, who never failed to bring a smile to him.A celebration of Roy's life will be had at a later date with family and friends. Burial will be in Joyfield Township Cemetery.
Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on May 13, 2020.