Filomena Canales, 69, entered into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on July 19, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1950 in Robstown, Texas to Adan Canales and Flora Gonzalez Canales. She was a teacher's aide at Calallen ISD. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Maria Teresa Cruz.



She is survived by her siblings, Jose Antonio (Eva) Canales, Adam Ramiro Canales and Maria Yolanda (Enrique) Caballero. She will also be missed by her numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

