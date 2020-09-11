Ada Angelica Pena Esparza, 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 4, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1936 in Robstown, Texas to Jose Maria Pena, and Luciana Salazar Pena. She was a Catholic and a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jose O. Esparza; her brother, Rosendo Pena and his wife Dionicia Pena; 5 sisters, Elida Guajardo, Luciana Villarreal, Guadalupe Martinez, Trinidad Rendon, and Dolores Vasquez; her granddaughter, Sylvia Ann Trevino; and two great- grandchildren, Heather and Zachary Alvarado.



She is survived by her children, Maria Elena Perez, Cynthia Chavez, Anna Aguirre, Michael A. Esparza (Melissa), Blanca E. Lerma (Bobby), Joe M. Esparza, and Janie E. Puentes (Enrique); one sister, Consuelo Rodriguez. She was also blessed with 20 grandchildren; 41 great- grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. Revelation 21:4







A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown. Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.







Arrangements Entrusted to:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380





