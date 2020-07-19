Banquete, Texas



Adan Chapa, Sr., 56, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 14, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1963 in Robstown, Texas to Francisco and Carmen Hernandez Chapa. He was an Operations Specialist for Kinder Morgan. He was a Catholic and a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his father, Francisco Chapa who preceded him in death.



He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Nanette Chapa; his children, Valerie (Benjamin) Moreno, Mandie Chapa, Lindsie Chapa (Rick Cisneros) and Adan "AJ" Chapa, Jr.; his mother, Carmen Chapa; his brother, Adrian (Frances) Chapa. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Aliyah Moreno, Benji Moreno, RaeLyn-Jo Lopez as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that same evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

