Father and daughter passed away from complications of COVID-19 within days of each other. Adan Zapata and Lupita Zapata (daughter) became hospitalized the same day with complications of COVID-19 and passed away within days of each other.



Adan Zapata, 90, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on August 09, 2020. Adan was born on February 5, 1930 in Realitos, Texas. Adan worked with TXDOT for 35 years. Adan was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather who will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



Adan goes home to the Lord to reunite with his parents Doroteo and Maria Pena Zapata, his wife, Maria Zapata, his sisters, Juanita Trevino, Eva Yruegas and Belia Reyes and his brother Benigno Zapata Sr.



Adan leaves to cherish his memories to his daughter Yolanda Mata of Robstown; two brothers, Gilbert Zapata and Robert Zapata both of Corpus Christi, Texas; four sisters, Emma Hernandez of Houston, Texas, Esperanza Rodriguez, Irene Gamez, and Lupe Mendez of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was also blessed and adored by his grandchildren, Yvonne Verdin & Yvette Verdin, great-grand-children Adam, DJ Rodriguez and Aaron, Ariel and Isaac Villalobos, great-great-grandchildren Noah and Tristan Rodriguez and numerous nieces and nephews.



Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Pallbearers will be Roland Longoria Sr., DJ Rodriguez, Victor Orona, Rey Castaneda, Joe Ocanas, and Gilbert Zapata Jr.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

