Adela Galvan Enrriques, 81, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 06, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1938 in Bishop, Texas to Fidel and Casimira Galvan. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Union where she served as a secretary for the Texas Hispanic Convention from 1985-1987 and the WMU Director for the Corpus Christi Baptist Association. She was also a member of River Hills Baptist Church where she was involved in the choir, Vacation Bible School, the Hospitality Committee, and Amazing Greys. She also volunteered for the Mission of Mercy. Adela was also a board member for the Wesley Community Center in Robstown, Texas. She was involved in the Hospital Quality and Safety and Patient Advocate Committee at the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Mrs. Enrriques was a secretary for Robstown ISD for 31 years and was a Texas Education Secretary Association member. Of late, Mrs. Enrriques served as a member of the Robstown ISD Education Foundation and was on the District Educational Improvement Committee. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Abraham Enrriques; her son, Abelardo Enrriques and her daughter, Anna M. Enrriques.



She is survived by her children, Albert (Celia) Enrriques, Sr., Annette Enrriques and Amy Enrriques; her daughter in law, Julie Enrriques; one sister, Cruz Vallejo; her grandchildren, Albert Enrriques, Jr., Adrienne (Rolando) Reyes, Alissa (John) Sledge, Aaron (Joanna) Enrriques, Adan (Belen) Enrriques, Audra (Wilmer) Burkett and Abram (Bianca) Enrriques. She was also loved and adored by her eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7pm that evening at River Hill Baptist Church in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at River Hill Baptist Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



