San Antonio - Adela Molina Marines, 74, was called home on June 09, 2020. She was born on May 02, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Alberto Molina, Sr. and Herlinda Ybarra Molina. She was a homemaker and an avid member of Templo Marantha Church. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Gualberto Marines, Jr. and Ricky Marines; her husband, Gualberto Marines, Sr., and her brother, Alfredo Molina.



She was also survived by her children, Marisol Marines and Maggie Garcia; brother, Alberto (Rachel) Molina; two sisters, Angelica (Terso) Muniz and Marcy (the late Sam) Santos. She was also loved and adored by her twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Templo Marantha Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

