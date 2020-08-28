1/1
Adelina Trevino Reyes
1922 - 2020
Robstown - Adelina Trevino Reyes, 98, was called to be at peace on August 17, 2020. She was born in Runge, Texas on January 25, 1922 to Pedro and Ramona Alvarez Trevino. She was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Eugene Trevino and her son, Juan Herrera.

She is survived by her children, Delia (Juan, Sr.) Morales, Margarita Montero, Mary (Ruben) Gonzalez, Francisco "Frank" (Juanita) Herrera, George (Roberta) Reyes, Alfonso (Elsa) Reyes, Jerry (Audrey) Reyes, Alicia (David) Reyes Mata, Pedro (Maria) Herrera, Sr., and Alma (Tony) Reyes Mata. She was also loved and adored by her thirty-two grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, September 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 at Monte Sinai Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4, 2020.
