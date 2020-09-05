Adolfo Ramon, Sr., 65, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on August 29, 2020. He was born on March 03, 1955 in Robstown, Texas to Luis and Minerva Villarreal Ramon. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his parents; and three brothers, Luis Ramon, Jr., Juan Ramon and Jesus Ramon.



He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his wife, Teodora Ramon; his children, Frances (Ricardo) Escamilla, Nancy (Adan) Martinez, Mary Jane Herrera, Margarito Herrera, Lee (Sandy) Ramon, Adolfo (Veronica) Ramon and Timothy (Angela) Ramon; his siblings, Hector (Linda) Ramon, Ruben Ramon, Abel (Noralia) Ramon, Henry (Adel) Ramon, Cha Cha Santos (Panfilo Perez), Linda (Ernest) Gallegos, Maria (Joe) Morales, and Esmeralda (Louie) Silva. He was also loved and adored by his twenty-two grandchildren, eight great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 & Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm both evenings at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051

