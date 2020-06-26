Alfonso Trevino Sr.
1952 - 2020
Alfonso Trevino Sr. passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born to Elias Trevino and Refugia Felan on July 1, 1952.

He is survived by his companion, Guadalupe Ramos; his children, Alfonso Trevino, Jr., Sandra (Jose) Trevino Rangel, Mary Trevino and Elias Trevino; three sisters, Amalia Saucedo, Elidia Estrada and Anna Salinas; one brother, Bobby Joe Pena. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

His rosary will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Ramon Funeral Home, Inc. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. The funeral will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
