Alicia Villarreal


1933 - 2020
Alicia Villarreal Obituary
Alicia Villarreal, 86, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on January 27, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1933 in Refugio County, Texas to Rufino and Guadalupe Vasquez Villarreal. She was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend who will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her four sisters, Olga Pacheco, Corina Martinez Alaniz, Rebecca Alfrido, and Oralia Favela; and a brother, Rufino Villarreal, Jr.

She is survived by her two brothers, Santana (Mary Lou) Villarreal, Rudy (Hilia) Villarreal; two sisters, Olaya (the late Tony) Gonzalez and Mary Ann (Cruz) Favela; her brother-in-law, Daniel Alfrido. She will also be missed by her numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, 2020
