Altagracia Garza, 58, passed away on February 16, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1961 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jesse Mata and grandmother, Abelina Garza. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all those that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Yolanda Salazar.
She is survived by her children, June Campos (Luis Garcia), Abigail Campos and Luvine Ramos; two sisters, Cristela Garza and Maria Casiano. She will also be missed by her twelve grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020