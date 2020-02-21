Home

Altagracia Garza


1961 - 2020
Altagracia Garza Obituary
Altagracia Garza, 58, passed away on February 16, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1961 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jesse Mata and grandmother, Abelina Garza. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all those that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Yolanda Salazar.

She is survived by her children, June Campos (Luis Garcia), Abigail Campos and Luvine Ramos; two sisters, Cristela Garza and Maria Casiano. She will also be missed by her twelve grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020
