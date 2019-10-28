|
Amando Resendez Cruz, 63, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 25, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1956 in Robstown, Texas to Antonio R. Cruz and Maria Resendez Cruz. He was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Cruz; his children, Annette Marquez, Amando (Lupe) Cruz, Jr., Jaime (Adela) Cruz, Alex (Mayela) Cruz, Jane Marie Cruz (Omar Vargas), Roger Lee Cruz (Melissa Velasco), and Juan Antonio (Janie) Cruz; his brother, Antonio Cruz, Jr.; his sister, Maria Gloria Mascorro. He will also be missed by his twenty-five grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary was recited at 7pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 & Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 1pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial followed to Banquete Cemetery in Banquete, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019