Angelita Sandoval Aleman
1937 - 2020
Corpus Christi, Texas

Angelita Sandoval Aleman, 82, went to be at peace on July 31, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1937 in Edingburg, Texas to Antonio and Maria De Jesus Contreras Sandoval. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Silvestre Aleman; two sons, Valentino Aleman and Domingo Aleman; one grandson, Silvestre Aleman; and a daughter-in-law, Margaret Christie Aleman.

She is survived by her husband, Ruben Moreno; her children, Julia (Henry) Benavidez, Daniel Aleman, Yolanda (Reynaldo) Garcia and Miguel Aleman; her siblings, Joe Sandoval and Gloria Sandoval Randolph. She was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
