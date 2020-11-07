1/1
Angelita Victoria Ruiz
1993 - 2020
Angelita Victoria Ruiz, 27, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on November 03, 2020. She was born on October 06, 1993 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Dennis Ruiz and Melissa De Los Santos Castro. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Angelita De Los Santos, Rogelio Ruiz and Reynalda Ruiz.

She is survived by her mother, Melissa (Danny) Castro; her father, Dennis Ruiz; her children, Ayden Christopher Ruiz, Ethan Bentley Ruiz and Mason King Martinez; her brother, Johnathon Contreras; sisters, Desirae Ruiz and Brianna Ruiz; her grandfather, Victor De Los Santos; her step-grandmother, Raquel Aguilar. She will also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, November 09, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051


Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
