Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Anivar S.J. Garcia


1951 - 2019
Anivar S.J. Garcia Obituary
Anivar S.J. Garcia, 68, was welcomed with open arms by our Lord and Savior on October 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 29, 1951 in San Diego, Texas to Anivar Garcia, Sr. and Dominga Gallegos Garcia. Anivar was a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas and loved spending time with his family. He worked over 41 years as a body shop technician. He was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
The family he leaves behind to cherish his memories is his wife of 47 years, Leticia Isaac Garcia; his children, Jackie (Juan) Saenz, Anivar "Trey" Garcia, III and Tiffany (Justin) Suarez; his brothers and sisters, Isabel (Adolfo) Aleman, Avelino (Aurora) Garcia, Antonio (Alma) Garcia, Adan Garcia, Armando (Sandra) Garcia and Herminia (Brian) Russel. He was also loved and adored by his two grandchildren, David Arias and Esabella Saenz, one great-granddaughter, Ariela Suarez and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, November 04, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, November 05, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019
