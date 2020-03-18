Home

Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Antonio Padilla Jr.


1927 - 2020
Antonio Padilla Jr. Obituary
Antonio P. Padilla, Jr., 92, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on September 01, 1927 in Goliad, Texas to Antonio Padilla, Sr. and Guadalupe Pena Padilla. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cipriana Alejandro Padilla, and his step-mother, Manuela Padilla.

He is survived by his children, Lupita Cuellar, Antonio "Tony" (Norma) Padilla, III, Daniel (Margie) Padilla, Rolando (Rosie) Padilla, Robert (Fabiana) Padilla, Richard (Yvonne) Padilla, and Rojelio (Dalila) Padilla; his brother, Ray Padilla; his sister, Enedelia Cardon; three step-sisters, Victoria Sanchez, Juana Garza and Lupita Gonzalez; his goddaughter, Rosa Resendez. He will also be missed by his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted to:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020
