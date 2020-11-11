1/1
Antonio Reyna Sr
1944 - 2020
Antonio Reyna, Sr., 76, went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 06, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1944 in San Patricio County, Texas to Quirino and Josefa Reyna. He was a Catholic and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his two sons, Ernest Reyna, Sr. and Antonio Reyna, Jr.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Christina) Reyna, Sr. and Teresa (Martin) Jimenez; his brother, Jesus Reyna; and sister, Minerva Arismendez. He was also loved and adored by his fifteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary was recited at 7pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Services concluded at the church.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380


Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
