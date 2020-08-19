1/1
Armando Yruegas
Armando Yruegas, Sr., 60 was called to be with our Heavenly Father on August 12, 2020. He was born on June 05, 2020 in Robstown, Texas to Jose Guadalupe Carrillo and Juanita Yruegas. He was a supervisor for STWA for 27 years. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jose "Wuale" Guadalupe Carrillo, II; and his grandparents, Simon and Eva Yreugas.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his mother, Juana Carrillo; his wife, Helen Hernandez Yruegas; his children, Armando (Lidamar) Yruegas, Simon Sylvester Yruegas, and Maricela Yruegas; his siblings, Jose G. (Beatric) Carrillo, III, Simon Carrillo (Tracy Escareno), Wuale Carrillo (Amanda Hernandez Herrera), Elvira Carrillo, Beatrice (Ramon) Carrillo Acosta, and Melissa (Servando, Jr.) Dominguez. He will also be missed by his seven grandchildren, Ariana, Briana, Lily, Audrina, Kaitlyn Alexandria, Kyle Addison, Carlos James as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
