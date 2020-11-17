Avelino M. Sauceda, 71, was called to be with our Lord and Savior. He was born on November 05, 1949 in Lubbock, Texas to Juan and Trinidad Martinez Sauceda. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Duvelia (the late Jimmy) Felan and Patricia Sauceda; one brother, Gilberto (the late Rachel) Ballesteros.



He is survived by his wife, Elodia Hinojosa Sauceda; his children, Veronica Sauceda, Michelle Sauceda (Keri Morgan); his partner, Linda Obregon; his siblings, Felix (Maria) Sauceda, Olga Flores, Janie (Clarence) Williams and Irene Cedillo, Elva (Ricardo) Zapata and Dalia (Arturo) Zapata. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Samuel Sauceda and Shelby Sauceda as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 10:30 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.



