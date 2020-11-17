1/1
Avelino M. Sauceda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avelino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avelino M. Sauceda, 71, was called to be with our Lord and Savior. He was born on November 05, 1949 in Lubbock, Texas to Juan and Trinidad Martinez Sauceda. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Duvelia (the late Jimmy) Felan and Patricia Sauceda; one brother, Gilberto (the late Rachel) Ballesteros.

He is survived by his wife, Elodia Hinojosa Sauceda; his children, Veronica Sauceda, Michelle Sauceda (Keri Morgan); his partner, Linda Obregon; his siblings, Felix (Maria) Sauceda, Olga Flores, Janie (Clarence) Williams and Irene Cedillo, Elva (Ricardo) Zapata and Dalia (Arturo) Zapata. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Samuel Sauceda and Shelby Sauceda as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 10:30 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved