Belinda Rodriguez
1960 - 2020
Robstown, Texas



Belinda Rodriguez, 59, was called to be with our Lord on August 17, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1960 in Robstown, Texas to Francisco and Guadalupe Garza Rodriguez. She was a longtime resident of Robstown. She was a very loving, giving and caring person who loved her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. The love and happy memories she left behind will remain forever.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez.



She is survived by her father, Francisco Rodriguez; her children, Liza Ann Garza, Robert Lee (Teresa) Garza, Jose Antonio (Jisela) Garza and Eliza Rae (Joseph Eric) Garza Hadyka; her brothers, Ricardo (Laura) Rodriguez, Arnold (Genia) Rodriguez, Michael (Jackie) Rodriguez; her two sisters, Sandra (Rodolfo) Zamora and Yvonne (Armando) Flores. She was also loved and adored by her six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
