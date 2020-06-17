Benjamin H. Becerra Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robstown - Benjamin H. Becerra, Jr., 68, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 11, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1952 in Robstown, Texas to Benjamin Becerra, Sr. and Ernestina Hernandez Becerra. He was a Catholic and had resided in Robstown for the last five years. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Rogelio Perez, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Becerra; his son, Albert (Marie) Perez; three sisters, Guadalupe Ortega, Sylvia Mandugano and Mary Ann Chimal; two brothers, Raul Becerra and Ruben Becerra. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Erica (David) Valdez, Amber Luna, Albert Perez, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Delilah, and Elijah Valdez, Ava and MJ Luna, Aiden Perez, Abby Gutierrez, Alberto Perez, III and Aria Ann Perez as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved