Robstown - Benjamin H. Becerra, Jr., 68, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 11, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1952 in Robstown, Texas to Benjamin Becerra, Sr. and Ernestina Hernandez Becerra. He was a Catholic and had resided in Robstown for the last five years. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his son, Rogelio Perez, Jr.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Becerra; his son, Albert (Marie) Perez; three sisters, Guadalupe Ortega, Sylvia Mandugano and Mary Ann Chimal; two brothers, Raul Becerra and Ruben Becerra. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Erica (David) Valdez, Amber Luna, Albert Perez, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Delilah, and Elijah Valdez, Ava and MJ Luna, Aiden Perez, Abby Gutierrez, Alberto Perez, III and Aria Ann Perez as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

