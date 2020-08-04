1/1
Brenda Lee Gonzalez
1970 - 2020
Brenda Lee Gonzalez, 50, was called to be with our Lord on July 17, 2020. She was born on March 06, 1970 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Gilberto and Andrea Hernandez Gonzalez. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Samuel Flores.

She is survived by her husband, Sergio Ibanez; her son, Nicolas Morales; two brothers, Gilbert (Delma) Gonzalez, Jr., Leroy Gonzalez. She will also be missed by numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary was recited at 7pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services were private.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 12, 2020.
