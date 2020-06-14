Robstown - Carlos A. Molina, 77, passed on June 06, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1942 in Robstown, Texas to Jesus and Teresa Alvarado Molina. Carlos lived most of his life in Robstown and worked as a Welder. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.



Carlos is preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Molina; and his sister, Tomasa Molina.



He is survived by his daughter, Karla Molina (Jimmy Martinez); his sisters, Estella Lara, Evangelina Moreno, and Ninfa Treviño. Carlos was loved and adored by his grandchildren, Quentin Molina and Wynstin Molina and numerous other relatives and friends.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln, Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387 – 4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store