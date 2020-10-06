ROBSTOWN - Carlos Cedillo, Sr., 60 was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on October 01, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1960 in Robstown, Texas to Daniel Cedillo, Sr. and Eva Nunez Cedillo. He was a welder and a lifelong resident of Robstown and he will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Norma B. Cedillo; his children, Jessica Cedillo, Carlos Cedillo, Jr., Angelica (Kevin James, Jr,) Young, Joey (Jennifer) Avalos; his siblings, Anna (Roy) Aleman, Daniel (Sara) Cedillo, Jr., Hortencia (Ernesto, Sr,) Constante, Ricardo Cedillo and Rebecca Cedillo (Evaristo Ortiz). He will also be missed by his six granddaughters and one on the way as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store