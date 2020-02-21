Home

Celestino H. Gonzalez Jr.


1943 - 2020
Celestino H. Gonzalez Jr. Obituary
Celestino H. Gonzalez, Jr., 76, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on February 19, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1943 in Robstown, Texas to Celestino Gonzalez Sr and Timotea Herrera Gonzalez. He was a Catholic, a truck driver and a life long resident of Robstown, Texas. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his children, Ricky Gonzalez, Roland Gonzalez, Melissa Gonzalez; two brothers, Gilbert Gonzalez, Ruben Gonzalez and three sisters, Aurelia Arellano, Felicita Sanchez and Carmen Vargas.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Teresa Gonzalez; his children, Freddie (Lisa) Gonzalez, Joann Rios, Lucinda (Mike) Perez, Oscar (Sandra) Gonzalez, Sammy Gonzalez, and Carlos (Angela) Gonzalez; his brother, Manuel Gonzalez, two sisters, Aurora Dye and Cruz (Arturo) Pena. He was also loved and adored by his thirty-eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, niece, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that even.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020
