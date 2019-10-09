|
Celso P. Espinoza, Jr., 70, went to be with our Lord on October 02, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1949 in Elsa, Texas to Celso B. Espinoza and Victoria Perez Espinoza. He was a Catholic, a truck driver and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife Delia Espinoza; his two brothers, Jose Espinoza and Gilbert Espinoza, Sr.; his sister, Catalina Rios; and one great-grandson, Jayven Domingo Garcia.
He is survived by his wife. Maria Orona Espinoza; his children, Gabriel Espinoza, Michael Espinoza, Stephanie Gonzales, Delia Espinoza, Leiah Espinoza, Rayven Espinoza, Michael Espinoza, Jr., Greyson Espinoza, Nelda Hernandez and
Laura Chavera; his siblings, Noel Espinoza, Adan Espinoza, Guillermo Espinoza, Irma De La Torre, Irene Godeaux, Amelia Arismendez, Emma Figueroa, Lydia Smart, Janie Smart, Alicia Cedillo and Martha Pacheco. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Christian Espinoza, Marisol Gonzales, Victor Hernandez, Jovani Hernandez, Mia Hernandez and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, October 08, 2019 & Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, October 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019