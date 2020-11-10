1/1
Clarice (Aycock) Tipton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarice Aycock Tipton, 83, was called to be with our Lord on November 01, 2020. She was born on September 02, 1937 in Elcampo, Texas to Ulna Aycock and Lillie Mae Aycock Johnson. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph V. Tipton; her son, Bruce Tipton; and her daughter, Mary Margaret Tipton-Price.



She is survived by her children, Sybil Tipton, Riley L. Stevenson-Tipton, Jimmy (Linda) Tipton and Jeannie Machelle Tipton; her siblings, Doris (the late Richard) Gidrey, Kenneth (Kay) Aycock and Johnnie Ray Johnson. She will also be missed by her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved