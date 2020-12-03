Consuelo Pena Rodriguez, 95, was called to be with our Lord on November 30, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1925 in Robstown, Texas to Jose Maria and Luciana Salazar Pena. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and was a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. She was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pablo G. Rodriguez, Sr.; her children, Mary Perez and Connie Rodriguez; two sons-in-law, Javier E. Mendez, Sr., and Robert Perez; two great-great-grandsons, Javier E. Mendez, III and Rodrigo Rodriguez; her siblings, Rosendo Pena, Lucinda Villarreal, Guadalupe Martinez, Trinidad Rendon, Dolores Vasquez, Elida Guajardo and Angelica Esparza.



She is survived by her children, Rosa (Gonzalo) Gonzalez, Pablo Rodriguez, Jr., Raquel (Pete) Garza, Nancy (Elias) Leal, Mario A. (Isabel) Rodriguez, Sandra (the late Javier, Sr.) Mendez. She was also loved and adored by her twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety of everyone the family has scheduled services by invitation only for the visitation and rosary.



By invitation only a rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. All are welcomed to attend the Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051

