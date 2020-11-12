Daniel Amaya, 77, was called home by our Heavenly Father on November 06, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1943 in Robstown, Texas to Gumecindo and Jesusa Esquivel Amaya. He was a barber for 28 years and a long life resident of Robstown, Texas.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Juan and Jose Amaya.



He is survived by his wife, Belia Amaya; his children, Fabian (Elena) Amaya, Terisa (Joe) Mungia, Patricia (James) Carrillo, Daniel Jesus Amaya, and Marcus Alexander (Krystal) Amaya. He was also loved and adored by his sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.





