Daniel P. Naranjo, 50, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on February 24, 2020. He was born on March 05, 1969 in Sinton, Texas to Inez and Melquiads Pacheco Naranjo. He was a long life resident of Robstown, Texas and he will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Elena Naranjo; two daughters, Jessica Marie Naranjo and Kendra Nicole Garcia; his mother, Melquiades Naranjo; his siblings, Inez (Melissa) Naranjo, Jr., Martha (Oscar) Cantu, Anita Naranjo, Guadalupe (Priscilla) Naranjo, Melissa Naranjo and Freddy (Joyce) Naranjo. He will also be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 8, 2020