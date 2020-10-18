Robstown - David Zuniga Jasso, 62, was called to be at peace on October 15, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1958 in Robstown, Texas to Inez and Elena Zuniga Jasso. He was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. David was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Mario Jasso.



He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Nilvia Norceli Jasso; his children, John David Jasso, Oscar (Alexis) Garcia, Norceli (Oscar) Ochoa, Martin (Teresa) Nunez, and Noralice (Herman) Sanchez; his brothers and sisters, Juan (Mary) Jasso, Ernest (Alma) Jasso, Jerry (Elizabeth) Jasso, Jaime Jasso, Gracie (Jessie) Espinoza, Mary Jasso, Janie Jasso and Alicia Jasso. He will also be missed by his eighteen grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held at 10am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store