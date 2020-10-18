1/1
David Zuniga Jasso
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robstown - David Zuniga Jasso, 62, was called to be at peace on October 15, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1958 in Robstown, Texas to Inez and Elena Zuniga Jasso. He was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. David was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
 
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Mario Jasso.
 
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Nilvia Norceli Jasso; his children, John David Jasso, Oscar (Alexis) Garcia, Norceli (Oscar) Ochoa, Martin (Teresa) Nunez, and Noralice (Herman) Sanchez; his brothers and sisters, Juan (Mary) Jasso, Ernest (Alma) Jasso, Jerry (Elizabeth) Jasso, Jaime Jasso, Gracie (Jessie) Espinoza, Mary Jasso, Janie Jasso and Alicia Jasso. He will also be missed by his eighteen grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
 
Visitation will be held at 10am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved