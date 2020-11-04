Conroe, Texas



Deacon Richard Londell Gidrey gave his life to God at a young age. He joined and was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He worked in many departments in the church. He worked in the brotherhood, Sunday School, Baptist Training Union and Senior Choir.



His parents Moses Gidrey and Leatha Henderson Gidrey, preceded him in death and were one of the founding families of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Also preceding him in death are three brothers and one sister.



Leaving to mourn is his wife, Doris Aycock Gidrey; one sister Josephine and one brother Clyde; seven sons, William, Richard, Jeffrey, Kenneth, Edward, Frederick and Curtis, three daughters, Narvalene, Renee and Beverly. He will also be missed by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, November 07, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



