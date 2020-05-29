Delia Hernandez Benavides
1950 - 2020
Robstown - Delia Hernandez Benavides, 69, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on May 25, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Margarita and Alfredo Hernandez. She was a Counselor with the Robstown Independent School District for 33 years and she will be deeply missed by all of those she touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Benavides; and her brother Alfredo Hernandez, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Jose Canek (Christina) Villarreal and Sergio Villarreal; her step-children, Joe Michael Benavides, Marissa Benavides and Vanessa Benavides; two brothers, David Hernandez and Victor Hernandez; one sister, Yolanda (Arnold) Benavidez. She was also loved and adored by her four grandchildren, Alexandra Villarreal, Jose Canek Villarreal, II, Kasie Jo Villarreal and Mikiel Villarreal as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 11am on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

Published in Nueces County Record Star from May 29 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
