Dolores S. Charo
1928 - 2020
Dolores S. Charo, 91, was called to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1928 in Robstown, Texas to Cipriano and Teresa Cantu Suarez. She was a Catholic and member of the Catholic Daughters of America at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church. She also dedicated 34 years of service at Saint Anthony's Catholic school in the cafeteria department. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Henry R. Charo and her great grandson Jaime Perez.

She is survived by her children, Norma (Eleno) Guerra, John Henry (Maria Elena) Charo, Luis (Thelma) Charo and Omar Charo (Jose Sosa). She will also be missed by her nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Tx 78380

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
