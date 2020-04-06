|
|
Dora Flores a, 84, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on April 04, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1936 in Robstown, Texas to Clemente and Francisca Caballero Flores. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and was a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Domingo a, Sr.; and her daughter, Elsa Zamora.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Gretta Zamora (the late Alex Lopez) Patricia (the late Julian, Jr.) Arellano, Domingo a, Jr., Marla a, Manuel a and Eloy a. She was also loved and adored by her twenty grandchildren, thirty-five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, April 08, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Graveside Service will be held at 10am on Thursday, April 09, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020