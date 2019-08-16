|
Eddie "Lethal" Leal, 27, went to be with our Lord on July 07, 2019. He was born on June 02, 1992 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Eddie Arnold Leal, Sr. and Maria Isabel Torres. He was a RHS 2010 graduate and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his cousin, Diana Leal.
He is survived by his son Riley Vaiz-Leal; his parents, Maria Isabel Torres and Eddie Arnold Leal, Sr. and stepmother Rosa Rios; his siblings, Samantha Renteria, Delilah Garcia, Brandon Lee Torres, Emily Leal, Anissa Torres, Edwin Alexander Leal and Ebbie Rose Leal; his maternal grandmother, Gloria Torres; his aunt, Connie Torres Mungia, his uncle, Robert Torres. He will also be missed by numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
