Elida Morales, 74, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on October 15, 2020.She was born on June 12, 1946 in Nueces County, Texas to Jose and Inez Valdez Morales. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. Elida was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her son Paul Martinez and two brothers, David Morales and Jose Morales, Jr.



He is survived by her children, Frank Martinez, Jr., Melissa (Ruben) Bazan, Nelda (John) How and Cynthia Ann Martinez; her siblings, Alfredo "Freddy" (Lydia) Morales, Guadalupe "Walle" Morales, Reymundo Morales, Martin Morales, Maria Irma Morales, Olivia Castillo. She was blessed with seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.





Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051



