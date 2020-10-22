1/1
Elida Morales
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elida Morales, 74, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on October 15, 2020.She was born on June 12, 1946 in Nueces County, Texas to Jose and Inez Valdez Morales. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. Elida was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son Paul Martinez and two brothers, David Morales and Jose Morales, Jr.

He is survived by her children, Frank Martinez, Jr., Melissa (Ruben) Bazan, Nelda (John) How and Cynthia Ann Martinez; her siblings, Alfredo "Freddy" (Lydia) Morales, Guadalupe "Walle" Morales, Reymundo Morales, Martin Morales, Maria Irma Morales, Olivia Castillo. She was blessed with seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.


Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved