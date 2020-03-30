|
Elizabeth Pena Rodriguez, 77, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on March 29, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1943 in Robstown, Texas to Herman and Carmen Pena. She was a member of Monte Sinai Christian Church and lived most of her life in Robstown. Texas. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Daniel Pena.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Rodriguez, Sr.; her son, Sam Rodriguez; two brothers, Andy Pena and David Pena; three sisters, Esther Macias, Elva Blancas and Estella Tovar as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, April 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Thursday, April 02, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020