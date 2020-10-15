Elvira Ruiz Saenz, 91, went to be with our Lord on October 09, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1929 in Banquete, Texas to Pablo and Guadalupe Soliz Ruiz. She lived in Banquete all of her life, where she graduated high school and raised her family. She was a Catholic and a homemaker. Elvira was a loving mother, sister aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Saenz; her son, Ismael Saenz; her brother Ramon Ruiz; her sisters, Olivia Ruiz, Maria Hernandez, Josefa Ruiz and Ellijia Garcia; and a great-grandson, Christopher Saenz.



She is survived by her son, Mario (Paula) Saenz; her daughter-in-law, Rosie Saenz; her brother, Gilberto Ruiz; sisters, Lupita Trejo and Lucia Trejo. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Chris (Colleen) Saenz, Jessica (Abel) Perez, Mark Saenz, Cassandra Tijerina, Mariah Saenz, Miguel Garza, Melanie Gonzalez, Victoria Gonzalez, Allison Gonzalez and Valerie Gonzalez, great-grandchildren, Brandon Saenz, Haley Trevino, Elianna Trevino, Liam Trevino, Leah Saenz, Miguel Garza, Jr., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Banquete Cemetery in Banquete, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380



