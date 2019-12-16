Home

Emilia R. Chapa


1933 - 2019
Emilia R. Chapa Obituary
Emilia R. Chapa, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. She was a faithful servant of the Lord, and was an inspiration to many who knew her. She will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Emilia was born on April 05, 1933 in Nursery, Texas

She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan D. Chapa; her parents; Jose Maria Rubio and Seferina L. Rubio; her brothers, Jacinto L. Rubio, Manuel L. Rubio, Crespin L. Rubio, Jose Maria L. Rubio, Jr., Fermin L. Rubio, Reyes L. Rubio; and her sisters, Dolores R. Vasquez and Juanita R. Martinez.

She is survived by her three daughters, Teresa (Roberto) Perez of Alice, Texas, Dalia (Daniel) Rodriguez of Orange Grove, Texas, and Rosalinda (Nick) Garcia of Pleasanton, Texas; one sister, Virginia R. Villarreal of Kingsville, Texas. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Michelle Perez, Daniel (Mindy) Rodriguez, Jr., Melissa Perez, Selinda (Jason) Wingfield, Roberto Perez, Jr., Nino (Gerry) Bautista, Andrew D. Villanueva, Brandi Villarreal, fourteen great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren an numerous other relatives and friends.

A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019
