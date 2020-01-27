|
|
Esperanza Gutierrez Candela, 65, was called home by our Heavenly Father on January 20, 2020. Esperanza was born on October 30, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Pedro and Angelita Ybarra Gutierrez. She was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Yolanda Garza and two brothers, Pedro Gutierrez, Jr. and Rudy Gutierrez.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ramiro Candela, Sr.; her children, Ramiro (Marcy) Candela, Jr., Erica Candela (Sam Aguilar), and Marrisa (Luis) C. Maldonado; her brothers, Robert (Olivia) Gutierrez, Adan (the late Blanca) Gutierrez, Ricardo (Veva) Gutierrez, and Joe (Norma) Gutierrez; her sisters, Maria Guadalupe (Julio) Martinez, Delia (Joe) Perales, Emma (Ruben) Garza and Sylvia (Bernadino) Velez. She was also blessed with five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020