Esther DeLeon Salomon, 48, went to be at peace on August 09, 2020. She was born on October 03, 1971 in Sherman, Texas to Jose Guadalupe and Prudencia Cisneros DeLeon. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.



She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents.



She is survived by her husband, Alvino Salomon; her children, Jacob Quintania and Joshua Quintanilla; two brothers, Abel DeLeon and Rufino (Karen) DeLeon; and one sister, Isabel (Marty) Henderson. She will also be missed by her numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051



