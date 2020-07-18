1/1
Evigael B. "“Mickie”" Perez
1936 - 2020
Evigael "Mickie" B. Perez, 84, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 12, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1936 in Alice, Texas to Antonio and Maria Alvarado Balboa. She was a Catholic and was a cafeteria manager for the Robstown Independent School District for 35 years. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her husband, Jose De Jesus Perez, Sr., her sister, Orfalinda Vela; and her brothers, Ramiro, Antonio, Adan, Ismael, Abel and Pedro Balboa.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Rick (Mae) Perez, Clara (Enrique) Yepez, Rene (Delma) Perez and Jesse Perez, Jr.; her siblings, Joe (Rosie) Balboa, Juan Balboa, Lupe Balboa and Evangelina Cadena. She was also loved and adored by her nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
