On November 01, 2020, Fernando C. Pena, peacefully went to his eternal rest at the age 92. Fernando was born May 31, 1928 to Santiago Ysidro Pena and Concepcion Pena in Dewitt County. He was raised and lived all of his life in Robstown, Texas. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Corpus Christi Army Depot. He enjoyed doing volunteer work at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and School.



He is survived by Leticia, his loving wife, best friend and companion of 30 plus years; his children, Minerva Pena of Corpus Christi, Texas, Esther Guzman of Robstown, Texas, Sylvia Soliz of Sacramento, California, Melinda Fuentes of McAllen, Felix Diaz, Jr. of Corpus Christi, his granddaughter, that was like a daughter, Mercedes Perez of Robstown, two brothers, Servando and Ernesto Pena; two sisters, Sister Maria Luisa Pena and Margarita Jackson, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.



The Family would like to thank the staff at Gracia Hospice. Special thanks to Lorena Gonzales, and Nora Soliz Molina for all the care and attention, the Chaplain Melissa Martinez and all the nurses who were there for us during this difficult time.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, November 08, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, November 09, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.



