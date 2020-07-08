1/1
Frances C. Yzaguirre
1930 - 2020
San Antonio, Texas

Frances C. Yzaguirre, 89, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on July 01, 2020. She was born on December 05, 1930 in Robstown, Texas to Celestino and Enriqueta Barrientos Cantu. She was the owner of Robstown Neighborhood Store which operated for 15 years. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and those that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Yzaguirre; her son, Enrique Yzaguirre, Jr.; three brothers, Manuel Cantu, Celestino Cantu and Jesus Cantu; and two sisters, Paula Gamboa and Nicolasa Salinas.

She is survived by her children, Gilbert Yzaguirre, Paula Trevino, Esteban Constante, Antonio (Mary) Constante. He was also blessed with twelve grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, July 08, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 18, 2020.
