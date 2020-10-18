Robstown - Gilbert Mares Jasso, Sr., was called to be with our Lord and Savior on September 22, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1949 in Robstown, Texas to Manuel and Candia Mares Jasso. He proudly served our country in the US Army and was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Yolanda Lascano and Juanita Tamez; and his brother-in-law, Enrique Tamez.



He is survived by his wife, Juanita Lascano; his children, Patricia Ann Jasso (Robert Soto), Gilbert (Sylvia) Jasso, Jr., and Richard (Monica) Jasso; his siblings, Rosemary Mottu, Quirino (Diana) Jasso and his brother-in-law, Jesus Lascano, He was also loved by his seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, October 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday. October 02, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store