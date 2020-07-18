Guadalupe B. Vasquez, 66, went to be with our Lord on July 10, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Trinidad and Irene Flores Barrios. She was a Catholic and a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.



She is survived by her children, Jane (Randy) Vasquez-Garcia

Michelle (Miguel) Ramirez and Jessica (John) Cavazos; her siblings, Donna DeLeon, Sarina Barrios, Mary Ann Barrios, Felicitas Barrios, Felipe Barrios, Ernest Barrios and Blas Barrios. She was also loved and adored by her nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Service will conclude that evening.



